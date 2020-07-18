Napo Leads Covid-19 Stigma Fight

Napo campaigning against stigmatising Covid-19 survivors

THE EDUCATION Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who has fully recovered from Covid-19, has started a massive crusade against stigmatization of those that have been infected and recovered from the virus.

The minister, popularly known as Napo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, has adopted social media platforms to educate the public on the need to wholeheartedly welcome Covid-19 survivors.

Napo has posted several pictures of himself and his working staff that are very close to him on several social media platforms, campaigning on the need for members of society to embrace Covid-19 survivors in their midst.

The minister and his group were seen wearing T-shirts with a bold inscription: “I have been attacked to Covid-19; I have survived it and fully recovered”. So far, the educative pictures have gone viral on social media.

Accompanying the pictures, Napo also posted a powerful message about the need for society to welcome Covid-19 survivors, noting that those infected by the virus endured difficult times so society should not cause them further emotional stress.

“Those who survive it (Covid-19) have a story to tell, and it is not a pretty one. We must not make it worse for them by stigmatizing and then ostracizing them,” Napo wrote on his social media platforms.

“As a society, we must do more to avoid stigmatizing those who contract and recover from the dreadful virus,” he added, indicating that the disease would surely be defeated with a united and collective effort.

Meanwhile, scores of social media users have showered tons of praises on Napo for his decision to share his personal experience with the society to help stop the spread of the virus and also stigmatizing Covid-19 survivors.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi