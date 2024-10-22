Napo Punches Mahama

Napo shaking hands with some Ghanaians in Memphis, US

MATTHEW Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, has descended heavily on former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, instead of the NDC leader providing policies to the electorate to decide, he is rather moving around the country, mounting campaign platforms and spewing insults and insinuations about innocent people.

Without mincing words, he strongly condemned former President Mahama for recently attacking the clergy for offering prayers for the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, without any provocation.

Napo said after staying in opposition for eight years, he thought ex-President Mahama would have learned his lessons and would confront the December 7 polls with an issue based campaign, but that’s not the case.

“Mr. Mahama has waited in opposition for eight years but surprisingly he seemed not to have learned his lessons as he hasn’t given one credible policy to merit a comeback to political office,” he remarked.

Napo, who was addressing Ghanaian residents, including students, in Memphis, in the United States (US), cautioned the electorate against the temptation of voting for John Mahama and NDC parliamentary candidates.

“Your future is imperil when NDC comes to power again”, the NPP running mate warned and stated that in the interest and development of the country, the citizenry should join hands and reject the NDC for the third time.

“We vote for political parties to form government so they can implement better policies for improvement. Also, leadership is something that should be functional but John Mahama and his NDC failed woefully in power”, he noted

In order for the country to remain on the path of prosperity, Napo entreated the electorates to overwhelmingly cast their ballot for Dr. Bawumia since he has what it takes to continue the good works of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Under the NPP administration, there hasn’t been any petrol crisis in Ghana for eight years, ‘Dumsor’ has been stopped, and about 100 One District One Factories (1D1F) are operating and many more positive achievements so far.

“Let’s vote massively to retain the NPP and Dr. Bawumia in political office so that the developmental gains secured would be protected,” he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Memphis, US