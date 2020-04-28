Napo Salutes Otumfuo

FLASHBACK: Napo paying homage to Otumfuo

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has congratulated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on attaining 21 years on the revered Golden Stool and also offering solid leadership.

Nicknamed as Napo in political circles, Dr. Prempeh, who doubles as the Minister of Education, stated that Otumfuo had used the opportunity to serve Asanteman and the entire world well by effectively blending modernity and tradition.

According to him, Asanteman, and for that matter Ghana, has experienced massive transformation and total peace during the past 21 years as a result of Otumfuo’s proactive and exemplary leadership style.

“Today, Sunday April 26, 2020 is exactly 21 years since Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended the sacred Golden Stool as the 16th Asantehene,” Napo said on Sunday.

The Education Minister particularly commended the Asantehene highly for having the passion to develop education in the country, with the establishment of the ‘Otumfuo Education Fund’.

“During the past two decades, millions of brilliant but needy students from various backgrounds have benefitted from this laudable fund, which has helped them realize their academic goals,” he said.

On behalf of Ghanaian students and the people of Manhyia South Constituency, Napo profoundly congratulated Otumfuo on the latest milestone, adding “I pray for more years of success for Otumfuo on the Golden Stool.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr. Kumasi