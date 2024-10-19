Napo Sells Ghana At University Of Memphis, Highlights Free SHS Success

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, delivered a keynote address at the University of Memphis, where he highlighted Ghana’s remarkable progress in expanding access to quality education.

Dr. Prempeh, who served as Minister for Education from 2017 to 2021, shared his experience in implementing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has benefited over 5 million children since its introduction in 2017.

“Ghana has become a stellar example in Africa, investing heavily in expanding access to quality education,” Dr. Prempeh stated. “This is a legacy I am proud to have contributed to as a former Minister for Education.”

The Free SHS policy, a flagship program of the NPP, aims to remove financial barriers to education, providing free tuition, textbooks, boarding, and meals to students.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh noted that the program has led to significant improvements in enrollment rates, particularly in northern Ghana.

“Within a year of implementing this policy, the 35% rate of students failing to take up their place had halved to about 17%,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh said.

“Today, over 5 million children have benefited from this bold program.”

He also highlighted the equity component of the Free SHS program, which reserves 30% of spaces in top schools for children from public basic schools.

This affirmative action policy has demonstrated that children from disadvantaged backgrounds can excel in elite schools when given equal opportunities.

The former Minister for Education emphasized Ghana’s commitment to creating an educational environment that equips higher education graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

“We will continue to confront challenges boldly and honestly,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh said. “For no challenge is insurmountable. We will keep removing barriers to education at all levels.”

Dr. Ooku Prempeh’s address was well-received by the audience, which included academics, students, and members of the Ghanaian community.

“Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s speech was inspiring,” said a Ghanaian student at the University of Memphis. “His commitment to education is evident, and we are proud of the progress Ghana has made.”

Nopo’s visit to the University of Memphis was part of his campaign tour ahead of Ghana’s general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe