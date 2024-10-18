President Akufo-Addo CommissionsUrology And Nephrology Centre Of Excellence At Korle Bu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, 18th October 2024, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, marking a major step forward in Ghana’s healthcare system. The new Centre is set to provide critical care for patients suffering from urological and nephrological conditions, offering advanced treatments that were previously unavailable in the country.

The facility is expected to reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for specialized care, while also positioning Ghana as a hub for medical tourism in the West African sub-region.

The Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence, constructed at a cost of €38 million, was made possible through a credit facility provided by Raiffeisen Bank International AG of Austria, with insurance cover from OeKB Group. The facility boasts cutting-edge technology and a wide range of services aimed at addressing the growing burden of kidney diseases and urological disorders in the country. President Akufo-Addo described the commissioning of the Centre as a “considerable milestone” in Ghana’s healthcare journey, one that exemplifies the government’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.

“This modern facility will provide advanced treatments for patients with chronic and acute kidney failures, as well as other urological conditions. The Centre is also positioned to offer life-saving services such as kidney transplants—helping to fulfill our national objective of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” the President said during his speech.

The Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence is fully equipped to deliver comprehensive healthcare services. It includes a 30-suite dialysis station for patients with kidney disorders, a 70-bed unit for genito-urinary patients, an outpatient department, and comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services. The facility also has inpatient care services, administrative and management offices, public amenities, and staff facilities. In addition, it features medical and non-medical support services, a research facility, and a three-year post-construction maintenance and training program to ensure the facility’s smooth operation in the years ahead.

With such state-of-the-art capabilities, the Centre will be able to serve not only Ghanaians but also patients from neighboring countries. This opens the door for medical tourism, which President Akufo-Addo emphasized as a potential revenue generator for the facility. “The Centre will put Ghana on the map for medical tourism, providing services to patients from neighbouring countries and beyond. This will generate additional revenue for the facility, ensuring sustainability and continued expansion of services,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo’s government has long prioritized healthcare development as part of its broader goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all Ghanaians. The commissioning of the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence is just one example of the many initiatives aimed at improving access to quality healthcare across the country. During his speech, the President pointed to the significant strides his administration has made in healthcare infrastructure, citing the successful commissioning of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital in August 2024 as a recent example.

By the close of 2024, the government expects to complete several additional healthcare projects, including the construction of 11 district hospitals and one polyclinic in the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, and Ahafo Regions. These projects are part of the government’s flagship “Agenda 111” initiative, which aims to build district hospitals in every district without one, as well as fully functional regional hospitals in each regional capital, particularly in the newly created regions.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the progress of Agenda 111, noting that eight district hospitals are nearly completed, while the overall progress of the project stands at 69% as of September 2024. He expressed confidence that several of the facilities currently at over 90% completion would be finished before the end of the year.

“These projects represent the fulfillment of our commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage and ensuring the delivery of more efficient healthcare services across the country,” the President remarked. “Our healthcare infrastructure stands as one of the greatest legacies of my administration.”

In addition to expanding healthcare infrastructure, the Akufo-Addo government has focused on addressing the uneven distribution of healthcare workers, particularly in rural and underserved areas. President Akufo-Addo urged the Ministry of Health to expedite the completion of a draft incentive package that would help ensure healthcare staff are placed where they are most needed. This effort is part of the government’s broader strategy to make healthcare services more equitable across the country.

“We remain steadfast in addressing the uneven distribution of healthcare workers,” the President said. “I urge the Ministry of Health to expedite the completion of the draft incentive package for government consideration, ensuring that healthcare staff are placed where they are most needed.”

As part of the government’s focus on sustainable healthcare infrastructure, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of maintaining the Urology and Nephrology Centre to ensure its longevity. He called on the management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to adopt a robust preventive maintenance strategy to keep the facility in optimal condition. The President also emphasized the role of community involvement in holding healthcare managers accountable for the proper utilization of the facility.

“It is critical that we implement a well-thought-out maintenance plan,” President Akufo-Addo said. “I call on the management of the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence to adopt a robust preventive maintenance strategy to ensure the longevity and effectiveness of this facility.”

The President extended his gratitude to all who contributed to the project’s success, including the financiers, contractors, consultants, and healthcare professionals. He also acknowledged the dedication of international partners and stakeholders, including Messrs Vamed Engineering and their Ghanaian technical consultants, who delivered exceptional work.

As Ghana continues to make strides in healthcare development, the inauguration of the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence represents a significant achievement in the country’s pursuit of Universal Health Coverage. With this new facility, Ghanaians and patients from neighboring countries alike can now access world-class care for kidney and urological conditions. The President’s focus on sustainability, healthcare worker distribution, and ongoing infrastructure projects like Agenda 111 demonstrates the government’s long-term commitment to building a healthcare system that serves all Ghanaians.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to delivering on its healthcare promises. “Our progress in healthcare infrastructure is a proud legacy of this administration,” he said.

“We will continue to work towards ensuring that every Ghanaian has access to the quality healthcare they deserve.”