Supreme Court Foils Speaker Coup Plot Against NPP

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dealt a significant blow to Speaker Alban Bagbin’s ruling that declared four parliamentary seats vacant, in what many see as a coup plot against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The court’s decision to issue a stay of execution on the Speaker’s ruling effectively keeps the four MPs’ seats intact, pending further legal proceedings.

Background of the Case

The controversy began when Speaker Bagbin declared the seats of four MPs vacant, citing their decision to run as independent candidates or switch party affiliations for the 2024 elections.

The affected MPs are Cynthia Morrison (Agona West), Kwadjo Asante (Suhum), Peter Kwakye Ackah (Amenfi Central), and Andrew Asiamah (Fomena). This move would have given the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a majority in Parliament, with 136 seats compared to the NPP’s 135 seats.

NPP’s Legal Challenge

The NPP quickly responded by filing an application to stay the Speaker’s decision, arguing that it was unconstitutional and would disrupt the balance of power in Parliament.

The application was filed ex parte, meaning that neither Speaker Bagbin nor Parliament was joined to the case. Lawyers Paa Kwesi Abaidoo and former Attorney General Joe Ghartey represented the NPP MPs.

Supreme Court’s Ruling

A panel of Supreme Court justices, presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, heard the case and delivered the ruling to stay the Speaker’s decision.

The court’s decision resets parliamentary leadership and dynamics to its former state, effectively foiling the Speaker’s coup plot against the NPP.

The Supreme Court’s decision to stay the Speaker’s ruling is a significant victory for the NPP and a blow to the NDC’s attempts to gain a majority in Parliament through the back door.

-BY Daniel Bampoe