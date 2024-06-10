NAS CEO Honoured

Professor Zakariah receiving his award

Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah has been awarded the African Public Service Optimum (APSO) Award in Health at the 2024 African Public Service Awards.

Professor Zakariah received the award in Medical Assistance and Emergency Service for his years of service and contribution to the country’s health sector.

He was rewarded with a plaque and a citation that read, “This award is in recognition of your exemplary performance as a public servant whose excellent contributions to the practice of good corporate governance in your organization and to the overall socio-economic development of Africa are commendable.”

Prof. Zakariah expressed gratitude to the awarding board for the recognition assuring his commitment to contributing his quota to the development of the country’s health sector.

The ceremony, organized by Business Executive Limited, took place in Accra and had in attendance individuals across various sectors being recognized for their exceptional contributions.

Heading the National Ambulance Service, Prof. Zakariah’s leadership is evident to many in the health sector. He has implemented some policies which include collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Medical Services to train NAS personnel in pre-hospital care and management of injured and sick persons.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke