NAS Engages Students In Basic Life Support Techniques

Amoah teaching the students on how to apply Basic Life Support Techniques in emergency situations

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) officials have embarked on a sensitization and awareness program on basic life support techniques in an emergent medical situation.

The sensitization program was organized by the National Ambulance Service to commemorate World Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Day on Monday May 22, 2023 at the Bishop Mixed Primary School in Accra.

The students were given training sessions on first aid techniques used in responding to life-threatening situations like cardiac arrest, stroke, heart attack, trauma, respiratory failure bleeding, and sepsis situations.

They also had firsthand experience with first aid equipment such as a ventilator, stretcher, spinal board, defibrillator, oxygen tank, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Addressing the students, Principal Advance, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Nathaniel Essoun Amoah, indicated,“As part of World EMS Day, we thought it prudent to engage our elementary school students to educate them on basic life support. This is all about first aid techniques to revive someone facing emergency cases. Students have been well trained to deal with emergency situations,” he told journalists.

He stated that the national ambulance service currently has 297 stations with 16 dispatch centres across the country. As a result, NAS has designed a public awareness program aimed at informing the public of the critical role EMS plays in the community, schools, marketplace, and other public places.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, NAS. Simmons Yussif Kewura said World EMS Day honours the contributions of officers who work on the medical front line.

“This year, it’s celebrated on May 21 Sunday but we decided to celebrate it on Monday to give Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and those who would like to credit them, a chance to recognize their dedication to working in potentially fatal situations daily.

Emergency medical services save lives in an accident, a national emergency, or a terrorist act. This day is the appropriate time to create awareness of the instrumental role of EMS personnel towards national development” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke