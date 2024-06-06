NAS Trains Sempe Traditional Council On CPR, AER

Participants performing chest compression

In line with providing integrated, high-quality pre-hospital emergency and medical care, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) joined members of the Sempe Traditional Council to observe Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillators (AER) awareness day.

This capacity training program aligns with this year’s CPR and AED awareness week celebration aimed at training the public on some life-saving techniques.

CPR is a simple yet life-saving technique that bridges the critical gap between the onset of sudden cardiac arrest and the arrival of emergency medical services. At the same time, the AED is a compact portable device that plays a complementary role in the chain of survival.

Addressing members of the Sempe Traditional Council, Deputy Director Public Relations, NAS, Yussif Kewura, said CPR and AED are indispensable tools used in the fight against sudden cardiac arrest.

“The importance of CPR and AED training cannot be overstated. Every citizen has the potential to be a lifesaver, regardless of their age or background. By equipping ourselves with these skills, we empower ourselves in an emergency to save the life of a loved one, colleague, or a stranger,” he said.

Mr. Kewura further indicated that the CPR and AED are undoubtedly powerful life-saving tools, but their effectiveness is dependent on their timely deployment, urging participants to ensure they train others in communities, schools, and workplaces on the life-saving skills saying, “every second counts when it comes to sudden cardiac arrest.”

Senior Advance EMT, Abdul Rahman Musah highlighted the need to adhere to safety precautions when administering life-saving skills to a person in distress.

He also trained them on chest compression in the absence of AED equipments, the usage of some of the first aid equipments, and calling 112 for assistance from the NAS technician.

The members of the Council were also educated on some parts of the NAS ambulance and its functions.

Chief of Odieman, Nii Odu IV, expressed gratitude to NAS for the training which will help save many lives.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke