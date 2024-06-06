National Cathedral: Bawumia Calls For Church, Gov’t Collaboration

Dr. Bawumia with the clergy

Vice President Bawumia has started pushing for ways to help resolve the seeming standoff over the construction of the National Cathedral.

President Akufo-Addo begun the project which he said was in fulfilment of a personal pledge he made to God to honour him.

But even before the President could break the ground for construction works to commence at the project site at Ridge in the heart of the city of Accra, it generated a huge furore over the prudence of the decision since it was being funded with the tax payers money.

The lack of available funds for the project, which is still in its foundation stages, has compelled Dr. Bawumia who is the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 2024 general election to attempt a solution since it is an important project which should not be left in ruins.

“I believe it is a very important thing for Ghana. As it stands now, the Church has to come together with the government and let us sit down and talk about the way forward for the national cathedral” he said at a meeting with the clergy in Accra yesterday.

He, therefore, urged the Christian community, especially churches to join the government to find ways to complete the national cathedral, saying, “I think if we all come together we will figure it out.”

“So I want us to come together and sit down and see the best way forward to generate the resources to complete it because we cannot leave it where it is”, he emphasised.

The NPP Flagbearer also touched on the subject of land disputes in the country and mentioned his plans to help nip the issue in the bud.

He attributed many of the land disputes to the improper documentation of lines of succession as well as high cost of land registration in the country.

He said with the digitalisation of the system, chiefs would have the chance to register lands for free.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent