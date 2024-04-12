Naspa Radio CEO Installed Tumi Tufuhene

Nana Ayisi Koranteng II

Renowned broadcast journalist and chief executive of UK-based Naspa Radio Charles Koranteng, popularly known as Kuuku Spencer, has been installed as the new Tumi Tufuhene of of Adukrom in the Eastern Region.

Kuuku Spencer, who is also the owner of Freedom 89.3 FM in Koforidua and resident of the United Kingdom, shall henceforth go by the stool name Nana Ayisi Koranteng II.

When the new Tumi Tufuhene was unveiled on April 5 at Adukrom, the cultural and traditional exhibition reached its pinnacle.

High-profile individuals attended the celebration, including friends of Kuuku Spencer, international visitors, and traditional authorities.

To mark his official acceptance and enstoolment as the newly acknowledged traditional head, a few rituals and customary rites were carried out to outdoor him.

Kuuku Spencer promised to improve the lives of his people, and urged them to embrace peace for the development of the traditional area.

In order to improve the standard of living for the inhabitants of Adukrom, particularly in the tourism sector, Nana Ayisi Koranteng II seeks to effectively utilise the natural and human resources.

He conveyed his appreciation to the Adukrom chiefs and people for the trust reposed in him.

He remarked, “I am truly appreciative of the honour and promise my unwavering dedication to the people’s developmental needs.”

Assuring the people of his unwavering commitment to bringing additional developmental initiatives to assist better Adukrom and its surroundings, he urged everyone to support him in achieving his development goal in the areas of health, education, and youth empowerment.

He gave the local chiefs and people assurances about his commitment to maintaining unity in order to further the socio-economic development of the traditional area.

By George Clifford Owusu