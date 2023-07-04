National Cathedral Architect In Alleged Sexual Assault

Three women who previously worked for renowned architect Sir David Adjaye have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and exploitation. These claims have raised serious concerns about the architect’s conduct and work environment.

The three women, who requested to remain anonymous, were all black women in their forties at the time of the alleged abuse. They joined Adjaye’s firm because they believed in his mission to showcase black talent in the industry.

The Financial Times has corroborated the women’s accounts by interviewing colleagues, family members, and friends who were confided in by the victims. The women assert that their encounters with Adjaye have not only disrupted their careers but have also caused significant financial and emotional distress.

While Adjaye’s architectural achievements, such as designing the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, have earned him global recognition, these allegations tarnish his reputation. Adjaye has been commissioned to design high-profile projects such as the UK’s Holocaust memorial, Ghana’s national cathedral in Accra, and a museum of West African art in Nigeria.

A lawyer representing Adjaye acknowledged that the women had grievances but denied any allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse, or criminal wrongdoing. However, Adjaye expressed remorse for entering into relationships that blurred the boundaries between his personal and professional life.

He committed to seeking professional help and learning from his mistakes to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Two of the women involved in the allegations relocated to Ghana to help set up an office for Adjaye’s firm. They experienced difficulties, including delayed salaries and visa issues, which put them in precarious financial situations. When they confronted Adjaye about these problems during a dinner, they allege that he propositioned them and engaged in inappropriate behavior.

One woman recounted an incident in which she was coerced into Adjaye’s bedroom while the other woman was present. She described feeling overpowered and assaulted during the encounter. The following day, Adjaye reportedly gave her a substantial amount of cash. The other woman, who had previously been involved in a consensual relationship with Adjaye, confronted him about his abuse of power. Both women have since faced mental health struggles.

The accounts of the alleged incidents vary between Adjaye and the victims. Adjaye’s lawyer denied making any sexual advances and disputed specific details of the women’s claims. The lawyer presented evidence of cordial text messages exchanged between Adjaye and the women as proof of a positive working relationship.

After the reported assault, one of the victims attempted to raise a grievance within the firm but was met with dismissal. She was subsequently terminated without notice and received a settlement significantly deducted due to funds advanced to her by the Accra office. The woman then sent a personal email to Adjaye, describing the assault and requesting compensation. In response, she received a cease and desist letter accusing her of extortion.

