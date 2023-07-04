Minority Clad In White For Gyakye Quayson Swearing-In

The Minority members in Parliament were in all white on Tuesday, July 4 when the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North Constituency in the Central Region was sworn in.

James Gyakye Quayson swore the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament as administered by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

There were a lot of dignitaries in the Public Gallery for the ceremony.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was led by 2024 Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, who is also a former member of the House.

He was accompanied by the leadership of the NDC as well as former government officials.

The clergy as well as chiefs from Assin were also in the House to witness the ceremony.

Mr. Gyakye Quayson was sworn in after winning the June 27, 2023 by-election.

He beat competition from Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) to win a seat he has occupied since 2021.

He was deposed by a Supreme Court ruling, which ordered the removal of his name from all parliamentary records.