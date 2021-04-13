National Consultative Dialogue On Small Scale Mining To Be Held Tomorrow

The National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The two-day dialogue will begin on Wednesday, 14th April and end on Thursday, 15th April, 2021.

The event to be opened by H. E. the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be used to solicit views, proposals and suggestions from diverse stakeholders in the Small Scale Mining Industry, to develop appropriate public interventions for the sector.

The over-reaching goal of the dialogue on the Small Scale Mining, according to the Chairman of Ministerial Planning Committee of the National Consultative Dialogue, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio, is to improve the regulation, management and governance of the Mining sector.

Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio added “that the day has finally come for key players in the small scale mining sector to discuss issues affecting Mining operations including unsustainable mining practices.

H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his state of the Nation address called for an open and non-partisan approach in tackling the issue. The artisanal small scale mining contribute to about a third of total gold produce in Ghana.

The sector also provides jobs and create opportunities to support livelihoods.

The two-day event will also be attended by Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Judiciary, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Academia, Civil Society Organisations small scale miners, traditional authorities, among others.