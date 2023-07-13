National Security Denies Burkinabe Refugees Repatriation

Albert Kan Dapaah – Minister of National Security

The Ministry of National Security in Ghana has released a statement refuting claims that the country is engaging in a deliberate operation to forcibly repatriate Burkinabe refugees.

The reports, which suggest that Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is spearheading the operation, are untrue and misleading.

Ghana has opened a temporary reception center in the Upper East Region and welcomes Burkinabe nationals who have been displaced due to the security situation in southern Burkina Faso.

Currently, 530 displaced Burkinabes are being accommodated at the reception center, and Ghanaian authorities are ensuring that they have free access to food and medical care. Measures have also been taken to contain the situation, with a 30-acre land acquired for the establishment of housing facilities to host displaced persons.

The Ministry of National Security makes it clear that a repatriation process has been instituted at the reception center to aid movement of Burkinabes who wish to return to their country.

The process is consistent with international protocols on the management of refugees and has been implemented in collaboration with Burkinabe Immigration Authorities along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.

The Government of Ghana prioritizes values of respect for human rights, including the rights of refugees and displaced persons from neighboring countries.

Ghana reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the peace, stability, territorial integrity of the country, and promoting the welfare of its citizens.

By Vincent Kubi