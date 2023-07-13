A-Plus Father Is Dead

A-Plus late father

The father of Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, a media personality and political activist, has been reported dead.

He reportedly passed away in the United States of America (US) after a brief illness.

He expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 13, 2023, A Plus revealed he had recently spoken to his father, referred to as Dan, on Wednesday, and had even made plans to visit him in the US on Friday, July 14, 2023. They had discussed various topics, including politics and the recent death of a cousin from cancer.

According to him, “Yesterday, I had a long conversation with my father. We spoke about politics and my cousin who has died of cancer in the US and is yet to be buried. I promised to see him on Friday, and he said, ‘Don’t forget to bring some of the brown rice’’.

-BY Daniel Bampoe