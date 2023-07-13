The world will miss You – Akufo-Addo Eulogises Late Ama Ata Aidoo

Ama Ata Aidoo

Prominent Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo was mourned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who expressed profound sadness at her passing during her burial service.

Attended by significant figures from the literary and cultural spheres, the service served as a platform to honor Aidoo’s remarkable contributions to literature.

President Akufo-Addo delivered an emotional tribute at the burial service, acknowledging the late Aidoo’s unparalleled talent and describing her as a literary icon whose words resonated with readers around the world.

He praised her groundbreaking works, which showcased her ability to weave captivating narratives that explored complex social issues.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Aidoo’s literary prowess extended beyond the pages of her books, as she used her voice and pen to champion social justice, women’s empowerment, and African identity.

He also eulogized her for her immense contribution to the development of Ghana and the African continent. Aidoo, a renowned feminist and academic, passed away on May 31 at the age of 81 after a short illness.

The President expressed his gratitude for Aidoo’s dedication to nurturing young talents and praised their friendship over the years.

He stated that Ghanaians and the world would not only miss Aidoo for her literary brilliance but also for her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to advancing African literature and culture.

The legacy left behind by Ama Ata Aidoo will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the world of literature for generations to come.

By Vincent Kubi