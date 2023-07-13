Late Playwright Ama Ata Aidoo Goes Home

Ama Ata Aidoo

Late Playwright Ama Ata Aidoo was given a state burial service at the State House in Accra, as the nation mourns the loss of a literary icon and feminist.

The service was attended by significant figures in Ghana’s literary and cultural spheres, who gathered to pay tribute to Aidoo’s remarkable contributions to literature.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered an emotional tribute, expressing his profound sadness over Aidoo’s passing.

He described her as a literary icon whose words resonated with readers around the world. Aidoo’s groundbreaking works, known for their captivating narratives and exploration of complex social issues, were praised by the President.

Beyond her literary achievements, President Akufo-Addo highlighted Aidoo’s commitment to social justice, women’s empowerment, and African identity.

He commended her for using her voice and pen to champion important causes, noting her immense contribution to the development of Ghana and the African continent.

The President also expressed gratitude for Aidoo’s dedication to nurturing young talents and mentioned their friendship over the years.

He emphasized that Ghanaians and the world would not only miss Aidoo for her literary brilliance but also for her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to advancing African literature and culture.

The final funeral rites for Aidoo will take place in her hometown of Abeadze Kyeakor in the Central Region over the weekend. As the literary world mourns her loss, Aidoo’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the future of literature for generations to come.

By Vincent Kubi