National Security Operative Killed At Awoshie

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Anyaa Police for allegedly stabbing a National Security operative to death.

The suspect, Emmanuel Gyeabour, according to the police, stabbed Alhaji Abdul Mummin Salia, aka Sly, 36, in the neck at Awoshie, Accra after a misunderstanding had ensued between the two over the operative’s refusal to honour a funeral invitation and also make contribution towards the funeral.

Gyeabour, per police account, was a close friend to the operative and after losing his mother sometime last year, he served Salia an invitation to attend the funeral.

However, Alhaji Abdul Mummin reportedly could not honour the invitation and when suspect finally met him after the funeral, he confronted him (deceased) and that led to a brutal attack.

An eyewitness who was a former co-tenant of Alhaji Abdul Mummin told DAILY GUIDE that Alhaji Mummin and the suspect were friends and were both leading members of a group of supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area.

The eyewitness said Alhaji Mummin relocated to Kasoa with his family and since he was a former polling station executive who also played active roles in the activities of the party in the Ablekuma North area, he paid a visit to his friends anytime he was in the neighbourhood.

He claimed Alhaji Mummin returned from a party meeting and met his friends at their usual spot to socialise and while chatting with other friends, Gyeabour approached them with some dried fishes in his hands and offered them to his friends, but “Alhaji Mummin declined to take the fish and said he preferred meat instead.”

He said it was then that he confronted Alhaji Mummin and as the argument became heated, Alhaji Mummin went to his car to pick his wallet and to give out his donation when the suspect ‒ who was already armed ‒ stabbed him in the neck from behind.

“Alhaji Mummin was rushed to the Ga South Municipal Hospital for treatment but was referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical care when he died on arrival at the health facility,” the source claimed.

According to the eyewitness, but for the timely intervention of the Anyaa Police, some people around would have lynched the suspect.

The Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident and said the body has been deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

She said the police received information about 3:30 pm on January 22 about a mob attack on Gyeabour after the incident.

She confirmed that Alhaji Mummin, a Muslim, was buried last Friday in his hometown of Larabanga in the Northern Region according to Islamic tradition.

His wife, Ayisha Shaibu Bancy, upon hearing her husband’s death, reportedly fell unconscious and was rushed to a health facility, where she is receiving treatment.

Alhaji Mummin left behind three children, with the last one child being nine months old.

lindatenyah@gmail.com

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey