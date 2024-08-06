National Security Rubbishes Mahama Ayariga Propaganda Over Bawku Conflict

Albert Kan-Dapaah

The Ministry of National Security has rubbished the allegations made by Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Constituency, regarding the Ministry’s monthly budget allocation of GH¢6,000,000 to address the Bawku conflict.

According to the Ministry, in a press statement, the funds are necessary to support special operations aimed at maintaining peace in Bawku and surrounding areas in the North East Region.

“The operations, established in February 2023, involve a Special Task Force and cover essential costs such as fuel, food rations, intelligence operations, and civil-military activities,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry emphasized that the funds are part of its general operational budget and are distributed to participating security and intelligence agencies to support their logistics and personnel.

“The core mandate of these operations is to protect the lives and livelihoods of all citizens in the area”.

The Ministry further expressed disappointment that Mr Ayariga, despite being a Member of Parliament, would politicize the issue, potentially disinforming and misinforming citizens, reigniting tensions, and endangering the lives of personnel involved in the operations.

“The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining operations in Bawku to ensure overall peace and stability in the country,” it said in the statement.

Background

In 2021, inter-ethnic tensions in Bawku escalated, resulting in the loss of hundreds of innocent lives, displacement of people, and disruption of economic activities.

In response, the Ministry of National Security established a special operation in February 2023 to maintain peace in the area.

The Ministry of National Security allocated GH¢6,000,000 per month to support special operations in Bawku as the funds cover essential operational costs, including fuel, food rations, intelligence operations, and civil-military activities.

Also, the Ministry’s operations aim to maintain peace and stability in Bawku and surrounding areas, as they distribute funds to participating security and intelligence agencies to support their logistics and personnel.

-BY Daniel Bampoe