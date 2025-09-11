National Service Postings Out By November 1 – Seddoh

Ruth Seddoh

The acting Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Ruth Seddoh, has assured soon-to-be National Service personnel that their postings will be released on November 1, 2025.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Seddoh urged all prospective personnel to remain calm as the National Service Authority reviews its new system.

She said, “The transition team has been put in place and the framework for the new system has been set up. I can assure prospective personnel to calm down, as by November 1, the posting will be done.”

President John Mahama, directed that the NSA Central Management System (CMS) should be suspended indefinitely on June 18, to allow for a comprehensive technical and forensic audit.

The audit has led to administrative changes at the Authority, including the reassignment of former acting Director, Felix Gyamfi to the Finance Ministry.

Following the suspension of the NSA’s Central Management System, citing integrity concerns, over 150,000 eligible service personnel are concerned about their future placement.

This move has delayed this year’s posting of service personnel at their respective workplaces to serve the nation.

