National Theatre To Mark World Poetry Day

The National Theatre in Accra is gearing up to commemorate three significant events to advance the cause of the creative and performing arts.

The celebrations are World Poetry Day, World Theatre Day and World Dance Day, all scheduled later in March and April this year.

The World Poetry Day, established by the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is observed annually on the March 21 to celebrate poetry, promote linguistic diversity and encourage creative expression worldwide.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Poetry for Peace and Unity,” which highlights the role of poetry in promoting peace, creativity and inclusion.

The National Theatre plans to rope in performances by selected schools in Accra. They include Osu Saint Peters Roman Catholic School, Salem Basic, and Presbyterian Cluster of Schools.

Seasoned poets would interact with the students on poetry and its significance, while other activities such as poetry recitals and writing contests would be held.

The World Poetry Day activities are expected to “encourage students to think creatively about peace and unity, to express their thoughts and feelings through the arts.”

It would serve as a means of promoting creativity, critical thinking, understanding, and positive change in society.

On March 27, World Theatre Day 2025 would be on the theme: “Theatre and a Culture of Peace”.

A press release from the National Theatre said the occasion would be marked at the Senior Correctional Home (Borstal Home) in Accra. “The aim is to promote a culture of peace, rehabilitation and social reintegration among the correctional home inmates through theatre activities.

“The National Theatre, represented by one of its resident groups, The National Drama Company, would stage a play that promotes peace, tolerance and non-violence.

“The company will also engage the inmates on a discussion on script writing, and stage activity workshop,” the statement noted. The World Theatre Day was established by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1962, to among other things; enable dance and theatre communities to promote their work on a broader scale.

Also, April 29, 2025, marks World Dance Day, a celebration of the universal language of dance. Here, the National Theatre would spotlight the therapeutic benefits of dance for inmates at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

“Celebrating World Dance Day with inmates of the Psychiatric Hospital will provide a unique opportunity to promote social cohesion, self-expression and rehabilitation, aligning with the World Dance Day theme: “Dance and Social Cohesion,” the organisation said.

“The National Dance Company, one of the resident groups of the National Theatre, will conduct a dance therapy session, host a dance workshop to teach various styles of healing through movements and present a dance performance. Through dance activities, inmates will experience the therapeutic benefits of dance, improving their mental and physical well-being,” it added.

GNA