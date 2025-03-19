Pochettino Relishes Spurs Return

Maurico Pochettino

Maurico Pochettino has revealed how he still longs to return and complete unfinished business at Tottenham.

Pochettino, now head coach of the USA with a contract until next year’s World Cup, enjoyed five years at Spurs before his sacking in 2019 less than six months after leading them to the Champions League final.

“In the bottom of my heart, I still feel the same,’ said the 53-year-old Argentinian. “I would like one day to come back. Not because of my ego, it is because my feeling is I would like one day to win with Tottenham. We were so close, and it was so painful,” he said.

Pochettino, who led Chelsea to sixth in the Premier League last season, finished as runners-up with Spurs in 2017. They became regulars in the Champions League despite financial restrictions in the transfer market connected to building the new stadium and lodging at Wembley.

‘We were involved in improving the facilities, training ground, stadium,’ said Pochettino. ‘Not signing a player for 18 months because the focus was on other things. I was involved in that. I agreed with that. The problem was this type of journey creates a lot of friction for different reasons.

‘Also, I made mistakes. The good thing is when you are clever you learn from your mistakes. It’s like when a relationship finishes. I feel empty. I feel so disappointed. With everyone but also with myself because I didn’t manage well and when that happens it’s part of my responsibility,” Pochettino added.