Accra Sports Stadium To Undergo Further Renovations

The Accra Sports Stadium will be closed for further renovations after Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad on Friday, March 21.

The stadium had already been shut for months following Ghana’s final 2025 AFCON qualifier against Niger. Speaking on TV3’s Sports Station on Monday, Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams stressed the need to upgrade the facility to meet international standards.

“I think after this game, we have to close the Accra Sports Stadium to refurbish it and bring it up to standard,” he said.

While improvements have been made—including work on the pitch, dressing rooms, and sanitary facilities—Mr. Adams noted that more needs to be done to fully restore the venue.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have started preparations for the Chad clash, with nine players attending their first training session on Monday. A win would boost Ghana’s chances of qualifying for next year’s tournament

After the Chad game, the team will travel to Morocco to face Madagascar in their final qualification match.

By Wletsu Ransford