Partey Not Worried About Black Stars Captaincy Snob

The Director of Communications of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is not worried about being dropped as captain for the senior national side.

According to him, the Arsenal star is rather focused on the national teams’ upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar as the team bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Mr. Twum clarified that there is no tension or bad blood between the Black Stars players due to controversies surrounding the captaincy.

“It’s not a problem for Thomas Partey that he is no longer the Black Stars captain. It is about not prioritising individual aspirations,” he clarified.

There have been controversies surrounding the captaincy of the Black Stars since Andre Ayew’s exclusion from the side.

Thomas Partey was named Captain for some of the Black Stars matches in recent times, while Mohammed Kudus wore the arm band in the team’s last match.

Reports suggest that Otto Addo is set to name Jordan Ayew as the substantive captain of the Black Stars, whiles Thomas Partey has reportedly turned down the opportunity to be his deputy, considering the decision to be a demotion.

The Black Stars take on Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday March 21, and Madagascar on March 24 as the side takes steps to qualify for the 2026 World Cup jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak