Sports Minister Questions GFA’s Decision to Retain Otto Addo

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has raised concerns over the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA’s) decision to keep Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars despite the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The 49-year-old coach came under fire after Ghana failed to win a single game in the AFCON qualifiers. While many fans called for his dismissal, the GFA chose to retain him, reinforcing the backroom staff ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to 3Sports, Kofi Adams revealed he had voiced his concerns in a meeting with the GFA and Black Stars’ technical team.

“They [GFA] gave me an answer. Am I satisfied? Time will tell, but I had my concerns, and I registered them,” he said.

He admitted that while he was not pleased with the situation, making coaching changes so close to the World Cup qualifiers would have disrupted the team’s preparations.

Instead, the focus is now on supporting the technical team, which has been strengthened with the addition of former Cameroon coach Winfried Schäfer as technical director.

Ghana faces Chad and Madagascar on March 21 and 24 in crucial World Cup qualifiers.

