Nations FC Launched

FA boss (3rd L) with Divine (3rd R) at the launch

Division One League campaigners, Nations FC, has marked their transition from Betway Youth Football Academy with an official launch and unveiling of their new logo.

At the launch in Accra on Tuesday, the well-organised event attracted high-profile personalities, including GFA President Kurt Okraku.

The event saw the official outdooring of the club to the football world, with the management of the club making some ambitious pronouncements.

Club President, Divine Kyei Boadu, said management’s top-most priority is to position the club as platform where the best of footballing talents in the country are groomed to achieve great success.

He pointed out that his vision is to make the club a hallmark of sporting excellence in the country by performing on the field and also securing awesome sponsorship deals.

Boadu announced that work is already ongoing with the construction of a 12,000- seater world-class stadium which will house a gym, merchandise shops, restaurant among others.

To him, the arrival of the club marks the dawn of a new era for Ghana football, as the club has set out to be a model club for others.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, stated his excitement with the arrival of the club, and urged to put measures in place to make the club one of the best in the country.

The FA chief commended Divine Boadu for following the footsteps of his father (Kwame Kyei, Board Member of Asante Kotoko), and called for more investment in football.

The GFA boss expressed confidence that the club will churn out talents for the country and grow the sport in the country.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum