Nat’l Peace Council Intervenes In Nogokpo Chiefs, Agyinasare Fracas

The National Peace Council says it is intervening to ward off any conflict in the ongoing misunderstanding between authorities of Nogokpo, a town in the Volta Region, and founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

The Council has, therefore, called for calm and admonished parties not to give in to any provocation.

According to the council, its Volta Regional branch will mediate in the matter for amicable peace to reign.

“The Council calls on all those who have been affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter,” it said in a statement issued Tuesday June 6, by the Chairman, Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi.

This comes after a 14-day ultimatum given to Archbishop Agyinasare to report to Nogokpo over commentary he made after the traditional authorities raised concerns about his citing of the town as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

The preacher of the gospel made efforts to clarify his allusion to the town in a recent sermon and apologised to the good people of Nogokpo.

However, the traditional rulers of Nogokpo led by Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey on Friday, June 2, said the Perez Chapel International founder didn’t exhibit any remorse, hence the summon.

The National Peace Council called attention to all and sundry in Ghana about the peaceful coexistence between different faiths.

“The Council further urges the media and all those who make statements on the matter to exercise maximum restraint in their narratives to protect the peace, stability, and the integrity of our beloved country,” it urged in the statement.

