Ernest Yaw Anim Sworn In As Kumawu MP

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, swore in Ernest Yaw Anim as the Member of Parliament (MP) representing the people of Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

The swearing-in saw numerous people including traditional authorities, politicians and technocrats in the House.

Traditional rulers from Kumawu, led by the Kumawuhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, stormed the Chamber in full regalia in support of the NPP MP.

On the part of the politicians, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing party, NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Chairman Wontumi led the team.

The swearing-in followed the Electoral Commission’s certification of Anim as the elected MP for Kumawu after a by-election in the area saw him emerging victorious.

This was after the death of the MP, Philip Basoah.

He took the oath of allegiance, administered by the Speaker.

“Congratulations, Honourable Member. You are now duly sworn in as the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency,” the Speaker said.

He expressed gratitude to the House and thanked his constituents and government for their support. He also thanked the Speaker.

In the by-election on May 23, 2023, Anim polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, and two independent candidates, both named Kwaku Duah.

The NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa received 3,723 votes, while Kwaku Duah (1) received 2,478 votes, and the other Kwaku Duah had 62 votes.

By Vincent Kubi