Natural Hair Expo Celebrates ‘Year Of Return’

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

The maiden edition of the Natural Hair Expo, which is being organised to celebrate the ‘Year of Return’, will take place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

It will feature panel discussions, educational workshops, hair braiding techniques, a hair show, live entertainment and local and international vendors.

A statement issued by the organisers said invitation has been extended to all those of African ancestry and other interested patrons to come and discuss, learn and participate in the exposé on Afro hair.

It added that the goal of the Natural Hair Expo, which will take place from August 3 to 5, will allow women, men and children of African ancestry to embrace the uniqueness of their natural hair and skin.

Ghana declared 2019 as the ‘Year of Return’, which is in commemoration of the 400 years since the first African slaves reached North America.

The statement said government designed the ‘Year of Return’ for Africans in the Diaspora to visit or resettle in their homeland as a continuation of a wider policy.

It indicated that the idea is to rebuild relationships, heal divides and nurture learning, skills exchange and general fellowship among Africans from various backgrounds.

“And in all, acknowledging that while there are differences between those of African descent, there are also many similarities to explore, one of which is hair; the natural Afro hair,” it said.

The statement said the hair is not the easiest feature of African beauty to manage, but it has sparked innovative creativity over the years.

It mentioned that it has been cut in diverse forms, coloured, glittered, sprayed, pressed or hot combed, plaited with thread or twine or in threes or twos or twisted.

The statement continued that for those who persevere to keep their natural hair, support has been growing with natural hair blogs and an array of diverse products produced both on the continent and in the abodes of the Diaspora.

“It is to further this relationship with Afro hair and foster further dialogue and knowledge exchange between those of African descent,” it said.