Nautyca Features Kelvyn Boy On New Song

Kelvyn Boy

Tema-based rapper, Nautyca, has finally released his new single titled ‘Cough’ featuring afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy.

The song, produced by Cycox, marks Nautyca’s first single of the year.

The song has gained traction since its release and is expected to perform well on streaming platforms.

The upbeat afro-highlife tune is easy for fans to sing along with and enjoy.

Taking to Instagram to share the official artwork and motivational message with his fans, he said, “Do you realise there is something great in you that need to be acknowledged and worked towards? Never underestimate the power of what you can do. Keep pushing and soon you go tear free‼ (sic)”.

The song is expected to enjoy huge downloads on various digital music platforms such as Amazon, You Tube, ITunes among others.

As a recording and performing artiste, Nautyca can best be described as multi-talented and a versatile artiste with a vision.

Nautyca has collaborated with a number of artistes including Sarkodie, and has also produced hits like ‘Dane’ with Coded, ‘Fly’ with Kelvyn Boy, ‘Problem’ with Akwaboah, among others.