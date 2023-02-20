Elijeko Foundation Trains CPR Instructors

A scene from the training programme

Elijeko Foundation, a non-profit health organization is training hundreds of community volunteers as Instructors in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The community volunteers were trained in Emergency Medical Services, Basic Water Rescue Training, Rope Rescue, and Vehicle Extrication courtesy in partnership with Global Mission Readiness and other fire departments in the United States.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving hands-only technique that is useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack, particularly when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

This hands-only CPR applies to both untrained bystanders and first responders.

Country Director of Elijeko Foundation, Celestina Kalor Abapiri, indicated it has become necessary to train more people from different locations in Ghana to augment the skill of saving lives under Emergency circumstances, especially issues relating to heart attacks.

The Chief Executive Officer of Elijeko Foundation, Andrews Kwabena Nyantakyi, added that the organization has worked with Global Mission Readiness in previous years to train NADMO volunteers and first responders in Afigya Kwabre District, Sekyere Afram Plains, and Bosomtwe Constituency.

He further indicated that Elijeko Foundation has opened discussions with Global Mission Readiness to help develop the “train the trainer” concept so that many can receive the information needed to provide effective CPR intervention, and the foundation plans to send some selected individuals to the United States for future training.

Madam Leticia Otchere-Larbi, a Teacher at KNUST Senior High School (SHS) and a beneficiary shared her experiences after the training.

“This Elijeko Foundation CPR training workshop has been very useful to my students. The Training was very helpful to the school because this was the second time,” Madam Leticia stated.