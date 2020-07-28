Nayiri Endorses 4More4Nana

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has called on the people of the traditional area to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another term in order to benefit from the numerous developmental projects in the region.

According to Nayiri, most of the projects that the region requested from previous governments failed until the Nana Addo led administration came into power and fulfilled them.

“ the projects on the list have passed on from governments to governments and government but it is you who have made it a reality , I am not being political but speaking reality.”

The Nayiri stressed that if President Akufo-Addo is given another term , Mampurugu will witness massive development.

The overlord of Mampurugu praised the president for the developmental projects and pro-poor policies of his government that has impacted the people of Ghana such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs and others.

“ the people of Ghana should be appreciative and me in particular is very grateful to you Your Excellency .”

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga made this statement when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu ahead of the commissioning of Nalerigu Water System and sos cutting for the construction of an ultramodern YEA office at Nalerigu.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu