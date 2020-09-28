What's New

Nayiri Honours Bawumia’s Man

September 28, 2020

Augustine Blay as Maligu Naa

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has honoured the Secretary to the Vice-President, Augustine Blay, and named him “Maligu Naa” in recognition of his hard work, focus and dedication to the Vice-President and the country.

The Nayiri said Mr. Blay had been supportive of the Vice-President and thus acknowledged his effort by presenting him with a traditional smock. Besides, the Nayiri urged him to continue with the good work and support to the Vice-President.

The presentation took place during the inauguration of the North East Regional House of Chiefs in Nalerigu on Wednesday.

Mr. Blay, who was adorned in the smock with a matching hat, paid homage to the Nayiri and his elders for the recognition.

“I am very grateful to His Royal Highness, the Nayiri, for the recognition and presentation. I was pleasantly surprised and I very much appreciate the recognition by no other than the Nayiri. I am deeply honoured and humbled,” Mr. Blay said.

He dedicated the presentation to the entire staff of the Office of the Vice-President, adding that his recognition by the Nayiri is an affirmation of the hard work of his colleagues.

“This recognition is a testament to the great work that the whole staff of the Vice-President undertakes every day. I dedicate it to all my colleagues; we have all been recognized. The Vice-President is a great leader who has the country at heart. It is, therefore, a pleasure supporting him and making sure that his office runs smoothly,” he said.

“As we celebrate North East today, I should also like to celebrate all the remaining five regions. I thank God for the life of President Akufo-Addo and the Vice-President for making this day possible,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday inaugurated the North East and Savannah Regional Houses of Chiefs in Nalerigu and Damongo respectively.

 

 

 

Tags: