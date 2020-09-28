Nayiri Honours Bawumia’s Man

Augustine Blay as Maligu Naa

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has honoured the Secretary to the Vice-President, Augustine Blay, and named him “Maligu Naa” in recognition of his hard work, focus and dedication to the Vice-President and the country.

The Nayiri said Mr. Blay had been supportive of the Vice-President and thus acknowledged his effort by presenting him with a traditional smock. Besides, the Nayiri urged him to continue with the good work and support to the Vice-President.

The presentation took place during the inauguration of the North East Regional House of Chiefs in Nalerigu on Wednesday.

Mr. Blay, who was adorned in the smock with a matching hat, paid homage to the Nayiri and his elders for the recognition.

“I am very grateful to His Royal Highness, the Nayiri, for the recognition and presentation. I was pleasantly surprised and I very much appreciate the recognition by no other than the Nayiri. I am deeply honoured and humbled,” Mr. Blay said.

He dedicated the presentation to the entire staff of the Office of the Vice-President, adding that his recognition by the Nayiri is an affirmation of the hard work of his colleagues.

“This recognition is a testament to the great work that the whole staff of the Vice-President undertakes every day. I dedicate it to all my colleagues; we have all been recognized. The Vice-President is a great leader who has the country at heart. It is, therefore, a pleasure supporting him and making sure that his office runs smoothly,” he said.

“As we celebrate North East today, I should also like to celebrate all the remaining five regions. I thank God for the life of President Akufo-Addo and the Vice-President for making this day possible,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday inaugurated the North East and Savannah Regional Houses of Chiefs in Nalerigu and Damongo respectively.