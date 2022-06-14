NCCE & Miss Ghana Foundation Collaborates To Promote Civic Values

Inna Patty and Ms Kathleen Addy during the signing

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Miss Ghana Foundation have signed an MoU to further enhance civic consciousness among contestants of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant.

The two-year partnership will afford the NCCE another platform to promote civic education among contestants who will also serve as Civic Ambassadors for nation-building.

At an official signing ceremony in Accra, the Acting Chairperson of NCCE, Kathleen Addy was pleased about the collaboration.

She described the initiative as unique and was convinced the two institutions will work to promote civic values and patriotism among young women.

She mentioned that NCCE welcomes the partnership saying, “we at NCCE are excited about this collaboration. For us at NCCE, Civic Education will go where the people are. Wherever the people of Ghana are, we will remind them of their civic rights and responsibilities. We will remind people that we need to be patriotic to build our country.”

Ms Addy said the NCCE among other roles will educate and sensitize contestants of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant on the relevance of the elements of civic education, which include civic knowledge, civic skills, and civic disposition, and educate them on the roles they play in nation-building and national development.

The Managing Director of Exclusive Events, Inna Maryam Patty, said, the collaboration is a step in the right direction.

She said the signing of the MoU marks the beginning of better moments for civic education and beauty pageants in Ghana.

She said the Miss Ghana Foundation has seen the need for contestants to be educated on civic matters.

She disclosed that ‘the Miss Ghana winner in each partnership year shall serve as a brand ambassador of NCCE and her two runners-up in each partnership year will attend mutually selected events of NCCE’.

Training sessions for the contestants start in June 2022 and contestants will be examined on civic matters during the competition.

Present at the signing ceremony were the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Samuel Asare Akuamoah and Commission Secretary, Tito Voegborlo.