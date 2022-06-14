De-LUXY Boxing League returns with a bang

The DE-LUXY Boxing League returned to the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday after a month’s break due to the ban on drumming and noisemaking in Ga Mashie.

It was another night of thrills as fans filled the stands to witness exciting bouts and musical shows lined up.

Joseph Tetteh of Akotoku Academy defeated Haruna Umeru of Blsck Panther Gym on points in their six-round middleweight contest. The judges scored the fight 60-55,60-54 and 58-54 in favour of Tetteh, with the Super-featherweight contest between Michael Tagoe of Seconds Out Gym and Ben Lamptey of Sea View ending in a draw.

It was a night of knockouts as Aziz Quartey of Wisdom Gym recorded a third round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Yahaya Yusif of The Gym in a Super-middleweight clash.

Mustapha Ampiah of Palm Springs Gym suffered a third round TKO loss at the hands of Lauren Japhet of Fit Square Gym in a cruiserweight contest. Referee David Mills stopped the bout 2.24 minutes inside the round to save Ampiah from further punishment.

Philip Tetteh Aryeh of C.Q.B.F. made light works of Wahab Seidu of Panix Gym after stopping his opponent just 35 seconds inside the opening round of their heavyweight fight.

Issah Inusah of Attoh Quarshie Club stopped Tofa Agbesi of Sonia Gym in the fourth round of their Cruiserweight encounter with referee May Mensah Akakpo stopping the fight one minute and 31 seconds inside the round.

After six fights night, Fit Square leads the 12-team table on 16 points, one more than second-placed C.B.Q. Foundation who are tied on 15 points with Sonia Gym.

The Gym lies at the bottom position with no point after six bouts.