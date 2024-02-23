NDA Commissions 32 Boreholes In Bunkpurugu – Nakpanduri District

Scenes from the boreholes commissioning

The Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, has commissioned 32 boreholes in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East Region.

According to him, NDA has drilled over 120 boreholes in the five regions of the North to provide potable water to communities.

“When I took over as the CEO of NDA, I toured the five regions of the north and realized that water was critical for the people especially the rural communities and so we decided to drill some boreholes within the northern sector and we got approval to drill some 120 boreholes,” he said.

He noted that the Northern Development Authority (NDA) is still working to drill more boreholes to ensure that more communities get access to potable water.

“Water is life and our people need more water so the authority is working tirelessly to ensure that more boreholes are provided for other communities to get access to potable water,” he added.

The NDA CEO assured the people of the Bunkpurugu constituency of the government’s commitment to bring development to the doorstep of Ghanaians.

Lawyer Sambian urged the beneficiary communities to constitute a committee to take care and maintain the various boreholes for the communities.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bunkpurgu-Nakpanduri, Joseph Louknaan, thanked NDA for coming to the aid of the various communities in the district.

“You can see that the women and children are very excited because finally they have access to potable water,” he said.

He appealed to development partners to collaborate with the assembly in the area of water, sanitation and hygiene adding that the population in the district is increasing and that the boreholes in the area is not enough to serve the entire district.

Residents in the beneficiary communities were full of praise for the authority for the provision of potable water.

According to them, some women and girls walk over two kilometers to get water and that others are compelled to drink dam water due to the lack of potable water in the communities.

“We have been thirsty for long and finally we can also drink clean water because of NDA, all we can say is thank you CEO and we promise you that we will show our appreciation in the 2024 general election.”

BY Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu