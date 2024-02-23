GHASBO Supports Lower Volta Communities

Dr. Kobby Boateng, presenting learning materials to the elders of Anyako

The Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) has supported five communities affected by the recent dam spillage in the lower Volta region.

The beneficiary communities; Tokpo, Mepe, Bakpa, Azizanya, and Anyako, received boxes of assorted food items and bags of sachet water, reaching about 1000 households through the kind gesture of GHASBO.

Also, GHASBO in collaboration with its member operators, donated learning materials to 939 pupils in Anyako.

GHASBO President, Dr. Kobby Boateng, said a total of over GH¢470,000 was spent on the project adding, “Each customised box contained contributions from GHASBO member operators, reflecting a collective effort to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.”

He said the initiative highlights the compassionate and caring side of the industry, demonstrating its capacity to bring about positive change and support to vulnerable populations during times of crisis.

“This donation drive underscores our commitment to corporate social responsibility and our belief in the importance of giving back to society,” he underscored.

The Gaming Commission represented by Beatrice Baiden commended GHASBO for its CSR efforts in donating learning materials and food items to support the flood victims.

“We empathize with the victims and assure them of our care. This initiative highlights operators’ commitment to societal welfare which is beyond revenue generation. We also appreciate the emphasis on responsible gaming, particularly in keeping minors away from the industry,” she said.

GHASBO indicated its dedication towards supporting communities in need and prioritising corporate social responsibility initiatives in the future.

Through collective action and compassion, GHASBO and its member operators strive to make a lasting impact on the lives of those facing adversity.

Other executive members present at the donation were the Treasurer, Eric Kpai, and the Executive Assistant, Eric Kpogoh Azumah.

A Daily Guide Report