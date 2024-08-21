NDC Accuses EC, NPP Of Planning To Rig Election

In a shocking accusation, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has claimed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission (EC) are colluding to rig the 2024 general elections.

According to Nketiah, the EC is deliberately delaying the release of the Provisional Voter’s Register to political parties, allegedly to facilitate NPP’s manipulation of the voter registration process.

He believes the EC is hiding the Provisional Register to allow the NPP to create a false narrative of transparency and preparedness for the elections.

The NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah pointed to the NPP’s recent manifesto launch in the Western Region, where Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia declared he “means business,” as evidence of the alleged conspiracy.

However, Asiedu Nketiah countered that the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia’s true intention is to orchestrate an election-rigging operation, rather than conduct a genuine political campaign.

BY Daniel Bampoe