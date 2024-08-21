CETAG Calls Off Strike

In a significant breakthrough, the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has voted to suspend its eight-week strike after a series of high-level meetings with government officials.

The decision follows assurances from the Office of the Vice President and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations that outstanding concerns will be addressed.

According to CETAG, the government has committed to a roadmap with clear timelines to resolve issues including payment of frozen salaries, offline migration of staff, and compensation for all-year-round work.

The association has warned that the strike will resume in October if the government fails to meet its commitments.

In a statement, CETAG leadership has expressed gratitude to the Vice President’s Senior Advisor, Fred Oware, for his role in resolving the impasse.

The association has also acknowledged the efforts of various ministers, government agencies, and the media in addressing the outstanding concerns of its members.

The strike suspension has brought relief to students and staff at the 46 colleges of education affected by the industrial action.

However, CETAG’s leadership has cautioned that the association remains vigilant and will take action if the government fails to fulfil its promises.

-BY Daniel Bampoe