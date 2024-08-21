Napo Wishes 2024 WASSCE Candidates Well

As the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commences, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice-Presidential Candidate, has extended his warmest wishes to the 460,611 candidates sitting for the exam.

In a heartfelt message, Dr. Prempeh encouraged the students to draw inspiration from the successes of their predecessors and strive to maintain or surpass their achievements.

He emphasized the NPP’s commitment to creating better opportunities for the youth, including access to tertiary education and job prospects.

“We recognize that the nation’s future rests on your shoulders, and we are dedicated to empowering you to become the leaders of tomorrow,” Dr. Prempeh stated.

He prayed for the candidates to have retentive memories and wished them the best of luck, urging them to make their parents and the nation proud.

Dr. Prempeh’s message comes as a boost to the candidates, who are facing a critical milestone in their academic journey.

BY Daniel Bampoe