NDC Announces Dates For Internal Elections

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is expected to announce the new dates for the Party’s internal elections in the coming days.

This follows the NEC meeting held on Monday May 9, 2022, in line with the party’s constitution.

The party, in the last five months ago was expected to begin the conduct of the internal poll. But the process had delayed from January 2022 due to lack of logistics.

The party as garhered per a report by Asaase radio will from 21st May, through to 7th June 2022 conduct the limited registration exercise for new members.

Also, continue with the branch elections in June and July.

The collation of branch election results and constituency data and administrative issues will be taken care of between 1st and 7th August 2022.

The party will subsequently organize its constituency conference in September 2022, followed by the Regional conference in October and in November 2022, and holds its National Delegates Congress by the end of the year.

As part of the party’s plans, the newly created branches will have their new executives and that, only members of a branch who registered by 2018 can contest as all members with their names on the branch register can vote.

The NDC on 4th May 2022, announced that it will conduct its internal elections after completing the issuance of electronic identification cards to its members as part of measures to digitize the party’s membership records.

The party also directed its members to replace the old identity cards of its members by 15th May 2022 to pave way for the registration of new members ahead of its internal elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe