NDC Beats Retreat Over Primaries

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has retreated after clearing 14 constituencies in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, and Ashanti regions to resume parliamentary primaries that had been put on hold initially.

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party at its meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 backed down on its decision to allow those constituencies to take part in the internal election to choose candidates for the areas involved.

In a statement, Barbra Serwaa Asamoah, NDC Deputy General Secretary in charge of Finance Administration, noted that this was done to facilitate a smooth exercise for the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries across the country.

The statement said presidential primaries would be held in all constituencies, with the exception of Manhyia South in Kumasi.

It added that parliamentary primaries, on the other hand, would not be held in constituencies such as Akwatia, Ayensuano, Afram Plains South, Lower West Akim, Adansi Asokwa, Mampong, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Odododiodoo, Amenfi East, Gomoa Central, Akontombra, Tano North, Manhyia South, Assin North and Efutu.

The statement added that FEC was working diligently to ensure that issues bedeviling the affected constituencies are dealt with, pointing out that the committee would announce a new date for the primaries in due course.

Earlier Clearance

On April 19, 2023, the FEC gave clearance to some of the constituencies, including Ayawaso Central, Amasaman, Afram Plains South, Ayensuano, Offinso North, Ahafo Ano North, Sekyere Afram Plains, Ahafo Ano South West, Bosome Freho, Asante Akim Central, Manso Adubia, Manhyia South, Subin and Fomena.

The FEC said it was convinced that challenges that previously bedeviled the constituencies had been largely dealt with, after a series of engagements and background work.

In a statement issued and signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC Secretariat directed all Regional Chairmen in the regions involved to put in place measures for members to contest the forthcoming primaries in the aforementioned constituencies.

“Regional Chairmen are enjoined to put in place the necessary mechanisms to ensure that the primaries are held on May 13, 2023 as planned. Consequently, opening of nominations and other consequential activities should be fast-tracked to meet the May 13, 2023 deadline,” the statement indicated.

It added, “Where there are challenges, the Regional Chairman should alert us as a matter of urgency.”

It concluded that the FEC would work assiduously to ensure that all remaining constituencies are also dealt with in the second half of the year.

By Ernest Kofi Adu