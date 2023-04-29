UN, Ghana Sign $517m Cooperation Agreement

Charles Abani (2nd right), Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam (left) with UN and Government officials

The United Nations (UN) in Ghana and the government have signed the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) agreement.

The Cooperation Framework, is the most important instrument for planning and implementation of UN development activities in Ghana, and will span a period of three years starting from 2023 to 2025.

The signing ceremony between the UN in Ghana and the Ministry of Finance, which took place in Accra, was attended by the UN Resident Coordinator and the United Nations Heads of Agencies.

Per the Agreement, the UN will deploy an estimated US$500m over the period around three key pillars of work; Inclusive Economic Transformation; Equitable Access to Services; and Durable Peace.

It integrates work on key issues such as financing, the environment and climate, digitalisation, urbanisation, data for decision making, and strengthened partnerships across all pillars.

It also outlines the UN development system’s integrated contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with a commitment to leaving no one behind, a human rights-based approach, to Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, and to building resilience, sustainability, and strengthening accountability.

UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Charles Abani, in his remarks said the process of developing this framework has been deeply participatory, inclusive and comprehensive, involving key government partners, the private sector, civil society and non-governmental organisations, youth groups and other key stakeholders.

“We are grateful to all these groups, and more importantly to the Government of Ghana for walking with us throughout the process and to help us align our priorities with those of the Government and peoples of Ghana,” he said.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam noted that the signing of the Cooperation Framework between the Government of Ghana and the United Nations will signal a new chapter of renewed and strengthened cooperation.

“The signing of this Cooperation Framework with a total grant envelope of US$517million reaffirms a continuation of our strategic partnership with the UN which clearly aligns with Governments development agenda and contributes to the achievements of global and regional commitments under the 2030 and 2063 Agendas,” he said.

Dr. Adam said the cooperation framework aligns with the government’s transformation agenda of moving to an export-led economy by leveraging on trade.

“I am aware of the UN’s work with the AfCFTA Secretariat to train Ghanaian women and youth-led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in integrated business approaches. I wish to encourage this partnership to assist Ghana take full advantage of the transformational opportunities being offered to become a manufacturing hub in Africa,” he stated.

He further noted that the priority on accessible, equitable, inclusive, sustainable quality basic social services further supports the government’s efforts to transform the education system to deliver the knowledge, skills and outlooks needed for children, young people and adults to excel in today’s world and contribute to an equitable, sustainable, healthy and peaceful future.

He continued that as part of the government’s efforts to free up fiscal resources and improve resilience without worsening the economic challenges or sacrificing spending on other development priorities, the government is looking for alternative sources of resources that will not negatively affect its fiscal position. Green and sustainable financing is one of the options.

“We wish to call on the UN System to leverage its Global Compact on Sustainable Financing to support the country’s effort of tapping into climate financing options such as private sector investment, carbon finance, promoting renewable energy, debt swaps for development and amongst others.

“Additionally, we welcome the initiatives of the UN system on SDGs financing, in areas such as the Integrated National Financing Frameworks, and call upon UN to support our need for technical assistance and capacity-building for investment promotion and developing project pipelines and bankable projects,” he added.

Dr. Adam reiterated the relationship and cooperation between Ghana and the United Nations, saying it is critical to the well-being of Ghanaians.

“I am confident that with our concerted efforts, this Cooperation Framework Agreement that we are about to sign will deliver the benefits it promises,” he stated.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri