NDC Beginning To Face Reality Of ‘Defeat’

Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah

Defeat appears to be stirring the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the face, with the party apparently panicking over the results of the elections.

Even when the 24-hours deadline the EC promised to declare the results has not elapsed, the NDC has rushed to call on the international community to get the EC to declare the results.

The NDC claim the NPP is trying to manipulate the results of the elections, a claim they failed to provide tangible evidence to back.

The party called on Ghanaians and the international community to protect the results even when the EC has committed to ensuring transparency.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, made the call as he addressed the press from the headquarters of the NDC in Accra.

He claimed without tangible evidence that the NDC has won 141 parliamentary seats and that its flagbearer, John Mahama, who has long been projected to loose the presidential election, is ahead.

It is strange how the NDC appears to be panicking over the results of the presidential elections even after the Coalition of Domestic Election Observer (CODEO) called on the parties to remain calm and refrain from declaring themselves winners.

By Melvin Tarlue