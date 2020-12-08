Amewu Makes History, Secures Hohoe for NPP after 28 Years

John Peter Amewu

Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, has emerged as the first Member of Parliament elect for the Hohoe Constituency on the ticket of the NPP.

The historic feat was reached with 26,952 votes in his favour as against 21,821 votes for his major competitor from NDC, Prof. Margaret Kweku.

This performance is a huge jump from the results that the Constituency had seen since 1992 in parliamentary polls.

For instance in 2016, the NDC candidate who was Bernice Adiku Heloo secured 35,437 as against the NPP’s Marlon Praises Anipa who got a paltry 6,462; which is the usual outcome in most parts of the Volta Region.

With the voter roll in Hohoe having 59228 with 124 polling stations, many doubted that Mr. Amewu would be able to win the elections. For many, he will at best close the gap.

Nonetheless, the win came with over 5000 difference; a proof of the broken grip of the NDC in Hohoe when compared to 2016 and other election results since 1992.

Declaring the polls, the returning officer for the parliamentary election in Hohoe, Wisdom Kofi Akpakli, said although the opposition NDC had some concerns with the results, it has all been clarified and all parties are satisfied with the results.

Reacting to the victory, the 48 year old petroleum expert and politician who is attempting the seat for the third time, noted that the “win is for the entire residents of Hohoe.”

He thanked the NDC for a good contest and assured that his leadership will not discriminate but cover every resident within the constituency.

Mr. Amewu revealed that his tenure will “focus on human development to secure the future of the youth, jobless and deprived.”

He said he will not take the victory for granted, but will consolidate the gains and make Hohoe an NPP enclave and keep the NDC monopoly broken for good.

In the Presidential elections, the NPP’s candidate, President Akufo-Addo recorded the party’s highest results in the entire Volta Region since Ghana’s fourth republic in 1992.

President Akufo-Addo secured 14,389 votes as against 6,869 votes he got in 2016.

The NDC’s candidate, John Mahama retained its win, but with a decrease in its votes from 35,117 in 2016 to 33,542 in 2020.

The election in Hohoe had a high turnout with about 49319 out of a voter population of 59228 (excluding special voting)

Meanwhile, there is a huge jubilation in the constituency with large crowds on the streets; creating traffic jams as vehiclular movements are halted.

The jubilation which started last Monday evening (December 7, 2020) immediately after results from few polling stations were declared, is still ongoing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 after official results were declared.

Mr Amewu is married with three children.

From Fred Duodu, Hohoe (k.duodu@yahoo.com)