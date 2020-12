Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly warned media houses to refrain from declaring the 2020 elections results.

According to the NDC, the results being declared by the media are fake.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, said the media at a press conference held at the NDC headquarters in Accra that a television station and some media houses have been declaring victory for the NPP.

By Melvin Tarlue