Two Die In Odododiodioo Shooting – Nii Lante Vanderpuyie Arrested and Granted Bail

Nii Lante Vanderpuyie

Two persons have lost their lives while four others are in critical condition after some gun men shot into a jubilating crowd from a hotel at Ododdodiodioo.

The police has confirmed that eight persons got injured in the process leading to the arrest of the sitting member of parliament of the area, Nii Lante Vanderpuyie.

DSP Efia Tenge , the Accra Regional PRO says Nii Lante has been granted bail while investigation continue.

She said the Odododiodioo Constituency, at about 8:36 pm, as parliamentary results were trickling in, gunshots were allegedly fired into a jubilating crowd from a hotel, called Modack at Korlewoko.

“Eight persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Korle bu Teaching Hospital, but two were pronounced dead on arrival.”

She maintained that two persons have been discharged, with four victims still receiving treatment.

“A search was conducted at the said hotel where the Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, was occupying at the time of the incident. He was subsequently arrested together with fiftytwo (52) others for questioning.”

By Linda Tenyah Ayettey