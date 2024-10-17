NDC Boy Granted Bail

After three weeks of detention, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of the Democracy Hub protest, has finally been granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

This comes as a relief to his supporters and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful.

Barker-Vormawor’s troubles began on September 23, 2024, when he was arrested alongside 52 others for allegedly causing public disturbances during the Democracy Hub protest.

The charges against him are steep, including stealing, unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, assaulting a public officer, and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace.

Initially, the Accra Circuit Court denied him bail, and his appeal to the High Court resulted in further remand.

The High Court judge expressed concerns about Barker-Vormawor’s potential to commit another offense, considering he was already on bail for treason felony charges at the time of the alleged incident.

However, the judge warned that bail would be granted if the prosecution failed to commence the trial promptly.

This prompted Barker-Vormawor’s lawyers to renew the bail application at the High Court, which ultimately proved successful.

-BY Daniel Bampoe