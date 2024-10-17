Govt Defends Cash Spent On Farmers Amidst Dry Spell Crisis

The Government has come under fire for its allocation of GH¢3,000 to farmers affected by the severe dry spell in the Northern Region.

However, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has jumped to the defense of the government’s decision, stating that it’s a necessary social intervention to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

The dry spell, which lasted for over two months, has left thousands of farmers with little hope for a successful harvest.

The region’s crops, including millet and maize, have been severely affected, leaving farmers without a source of income. Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the government cannot sit idly while farmers struggle to survive.

“This government believes in social interventions and is supporting them,” he stated. “What is wrong if our farmers are getting GH¢3,000? Farmers have lost their livelihoods… should we watch them die? No!” Afenyo-Markin said.

The Minority has questioned the timing and rationale behind the fund request, as well as the decision to reduce the budgets of the Agriculture and Road Ministries to raise over GH₵8 billion to tackle the issue.

However, Afenyo-Markin agrees that transparency is key and suggests that the government should provide more clarity on the allocation of funds.

In other countries, governments have implemented similar initiatives to support farmers during times of crisis.

For instance, the US Department of Agriculture provides subsidies to farmers through the Farm Bill, which includes programs such as crop insurance and conservation initiatives.

Similarly, the Ghanaian government’s allocation of GH¢3,000 to farmers can be seen as a necessary measure to support those affected by the dry spell.

-BY Daniel Bampoe